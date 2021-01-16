iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 287.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $77.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.