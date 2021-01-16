Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in December

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Isracann Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,132. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Isracann Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

