Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$6.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.41. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$7.83. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of C$8.34 billion and a PE ratio of -990.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

