IXICO plc (IXI.L) (LON:IXI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $89.38

Shares of IXICO plc (IXI.L) (LON:IXI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.38 and traded as low as $88.00. IXICO plc (IXI.L) shares last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 123,879 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO plc (IXI.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get IXICO plc (IXI.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.38. The company has a market cap of £42.89 million and a P/E ratio of 45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

IXICO plc (IXI.L) Company Profile (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for IXICO plc (IXI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO plc (IXI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.