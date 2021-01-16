J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $153.39

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.39 and last traded at $152.21, with a volume of 4783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.95.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $1,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.