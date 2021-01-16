J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,036 ($13.54).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JDW. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th.

LON:JDW opened at GBX 1,121 ($14.65) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52 week low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,627.08 ($21.26). The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,110.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 985.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 431,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23), for a total transaction of £5,031,290 ($6,573,412.59).

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

