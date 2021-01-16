J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $13.08 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

