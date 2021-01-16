J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 in the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in J2 Global by 175.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in J2 Global by 50.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM opened at $95.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

