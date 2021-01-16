Jacksam (NASDAQ:JKSM) Stock Price Down 15%

Shares of Jacksam Co. (NASDAQ:JKSM) were down 15% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 173,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 47,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Jacksam Company Profile (NASDAQ:JKSM)

Jacksam Corporation, a technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products of vaporizer cartridge filling, capping, and automation systems for the medical and recreational cannabis, hemp, and CBD segments of the e-cigarette and vaporizer markets. The company's principal products include eShark cartridge filling machines, 710 Shark cartridge filling machines, 710 Captain cartridge capping machines, and C-Cell cartridges.

