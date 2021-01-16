Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $337,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.58. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

