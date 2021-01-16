James Hambro & Partners Has $1.48 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Apple by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,897,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,565,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 15,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

