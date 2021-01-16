Jazz Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,419 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 230% compared to the average volume of 733 call options.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.43 and its 200 day moving average is $138.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $145,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,064,153.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,550.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,079 shares of company stock worth $3,812,981 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

