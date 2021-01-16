JD Coin Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 26% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, JD Coin has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $15,856.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00044424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00114593 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00242045 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,306.04 or 0.88099448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00057958 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

