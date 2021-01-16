Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) a GBX 5,900 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,140.88 ($67.17).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,836 ($63.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,735.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,525.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. ASOS Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.50.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total transaction of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

