Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,438,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,423,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,111,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 267,051 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after purchasing an additional 194,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

