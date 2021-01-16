Jefferies Financial Group Boosts The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $162.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HSY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.25.

NYSE:HSY opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.22. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,139,781 over the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after acquiring an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,412,000 after acquiring an additional 797,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 225,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,119,000 after acquiring an additional 128,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

