Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Crédit Agricole in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.10 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

