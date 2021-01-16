Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30).

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NYSE:GFL opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.36 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 483,649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $2,460,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.