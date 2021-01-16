Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HOYA Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for HOYA in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get HOYA alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOCPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $135.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.85. HOYA has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $141.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.