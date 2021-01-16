Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.73.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,888 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,631,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,472.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,064,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,163 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,572,000. Finally, GEM Realty Capital raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% in the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 584,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

