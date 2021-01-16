Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NYSE:HR opened at $30.23 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,424,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

