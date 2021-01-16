Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,167.89 ($41.39).

Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock opened at GBX 2,903 ($37.93) on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,947.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders purchased a total of 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

