Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CIHKY stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. China Merchants Bank has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 23.85%.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.