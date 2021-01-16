Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Telenor ASA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Telenor ASA in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

