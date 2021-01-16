Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after acquiring an additional 734,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $7,115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.