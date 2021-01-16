Jeffrey Brown Buys 15,000 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) VP Jeffrey Brown bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

Shares of USAC opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.37.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. Analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 160,983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.