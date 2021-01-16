JMP Securities Increases Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $160.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average is $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $139.81.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

