John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.37

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.37 and traded as high as $13.83. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 146,330 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 54.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $166,000. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

