John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WDGJF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Investec lowered shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

