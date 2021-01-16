JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) a €7.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.73 ($7.92).

Shares of AT1 opened at €5.98 ($7.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.13. Aroundtown SA has a 52 week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00.

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

