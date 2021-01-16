JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Neutral

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NGLOY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.05.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

