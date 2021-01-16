JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $116,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.82.

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.