JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neste Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $36.33 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

