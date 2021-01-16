JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $429.00

Shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 429 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 426.17 ($5.57), with a volume of 111261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424 ($5.54).

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 402.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 331.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £246.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) Company Profile (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

