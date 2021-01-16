Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Jushi in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Jushi alerts:

JUSHF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. 1,046,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,396. Jushi has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.96.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.