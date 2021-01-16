Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JET. Credit Suisse Group set a £121 ($158.09) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £149.06 ($194.75) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £112.43 ($146.89).

LON JET opened at GBX 7,872 ($102.85) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,167.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,504.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 1-year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

