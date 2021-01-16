K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s (KNT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$8.04 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

