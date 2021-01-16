KardiaChain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.39 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. KardiaChain has a market cap of $41.80 million and $1.39 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KardiaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00044424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00114593 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00242045 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,306.04 or 0.88099448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00057958 BTC.

KardiaChain Profile

KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,800,000 coins. KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io.

