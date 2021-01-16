KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBCSY. UBS Group cut shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $39.66.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Analysts predict that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

