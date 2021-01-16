Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Raised to $48.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

KMT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut Kennametal from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 711,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,401. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,543,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

