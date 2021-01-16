Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) a €137.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PFV has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €138.38 ($162.79).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) alerts:

Shares of PFV stock opened at €186.00 ($218.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €165.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a 1 year low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 1 year high of €181.40 ($213.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.