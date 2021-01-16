Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) a €28.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.06 ($29.48).

TEG opened at €24.90 ($29.29) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 12 month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €24.75 and a 200 day moving average of €24.69.

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

