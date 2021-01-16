KeyCorp Boosts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $36.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $27.65. 1,215,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,997. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.18.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2,520.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $37,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.