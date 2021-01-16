KeyCorp Increases EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target to $100.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE:NPO opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 958.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

