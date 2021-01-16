KeyCorp Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $290.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.66.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $238.87 on Thursday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 31.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after purchasing an additional 681,433 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 575,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after buying an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 24.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after buying an additional 439,463 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

