KeyCorp Raises WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $95.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on WCC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

WESCO International stock opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $87.84.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after buying an additional 165,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WESCO International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 70,928 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

