KeyCorp Weighs in on Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $22.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.