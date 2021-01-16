KeyCorp Weighs in on Xcel Energy Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

