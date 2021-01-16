Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $565.00 and last traded at $561.75. 4,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $560.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keyence from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.48.

About Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

