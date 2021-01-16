Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.46.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE KRC opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.68.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 125.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 75.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.